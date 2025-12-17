Chelsea decide summer transfer plan - it will impact Moises Caicedo & Enzo Fernandez

Chelsea plan to bolster their midfield in the summer of 2026 to ease the pressure on both Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez, according to reports.

Among Chelsea outfield players, Fernandez currently ranks second in terms of Premier League minutes at the club, behind only Marc Cucurella.

Caicedo is a bit lower on the list, partly because of his recent three-game suspension, but he has still played the seventh-most minutes in the league among Chelsea outfielders.

While they play important roles in Enzo Maresca's plans, the Chelsea head coach has spoken about the need to protect these two among a few others because of their workload.

Romeo Lavia and Dario Essugo's injuries have not helped, either.

IMAGO / Every Second Media

Maresca even had to use both Reece James and Malo Gusto, who are naturally right-backs, alongside the more obvious back-up option Andrey Santos in midfield on several occasions.

According to The Telegraph, having seen these issues, Chelsea have drawn up a recruitment plan that revolves heavily around strengthening the midfield options for 2026.

The report mentions Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo and Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton among the midfielders Chelsea have previously shown interest in.

Chelsea are unlikely to make their move in January, however.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

The club reportedly do not expect to use the January transfer window to improve their current squad, except for an unexpected opportunity or being forced to take action due to injuries.

This means Chelsea believe they can accomplish their current goals of securing Champions League spots through the Premier League with Fernandez, Caicedo, and the current back-up options.

In addition to midfield, Chelsea could reportedly enter the market for a centre-back as well.

That said, Chelsea already have young, exciting options in Mamadou Sarr and Aaron Anselmino, who are currently on loan at Strasbourg and Borussia Dortmund, respectively, and could be integrated into the first team next season.