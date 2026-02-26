Chelsea forward content with his limited role despite rumours of his 'transfer request'

Young Chelsea striker Marc Guiu has not handed in any transfer request despite earlier rumours about his desire to leave, according to reports.

It is safe to say that Guiu has established himself as the third-choice striker at Chelsea, behind Joao Pedro and Liam Delap.

Unfortunately for the 20-year-old, Joao Pedro's red-hot form and Liam Delap's being fit have left very little room for him to flourish.

He last featured for Chelsea in the Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg defeat to Arsenal at Stamford Bridge last month.

Overall, he has made 11 appearances for Chelsea this season, but only five of those were as a starter.

IMAGO / Sportimage

It is, therefore, easy to assume that Guiu is not very happy with his lack of opportunities at Stamford Bridge.

This has also led to speculation about his potential Chelsea exit in the summer, with several reports out of Spain claiming Guiu has requested to depart.

However, as reported by Simon Johnson of The Athletic, Guiu has not handed in any transfer request and speculation over his unhappiness has been squashed.

He added that Guiu "still loves being at the club and is focused on doing whatever he can to help the team this season."

This obviously is more in line with Liam Rosenior's recent comment about Guiu.

IMAGO / Giuseppe Maffia

"I think Marc Guiu, when we’ve called upon him, has been very good, and that needs to continue for us to be successful," the Chelsea boss said about the young striker last week.

Chelsea have already bolstered their attacking line ahead of the summer, with a pre-agreement in place with RC Strasbourg for Emmanuel Emegha.

This is likely to place further spotlight on Guiu's long-term role in the Chelsea squad. Emegha's arrival, with Nicolas Jackson also set to return from his Bayern Munich loan, will only push the Spaniard further down the pecking order.