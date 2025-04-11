Chelsea hold £50m summer transfer talks to bolster defence - Liverpool & Arsenal among clubs interested
Chelsea are actively working on their summer transfer plans and it includes the possibility of bringing a new defender to Stamford Bridge.
Head coach Enzo Maresca currently has Levi Colwill, Tosin Adarabioyo, Trevoh Chalobah and Benoit Badiashile available for selection, with Wesley Fofana sidelined until the end of the season through injury. Chalobah, who was recalled in January from his Crystal Palace loan spell, is likely to leave this summer and a replacement will be likely sought after.
One option is Bournemouth centre-back Dean Huijsen, who only joined the Cherries last summer from Juventus on a six-year contract in a deal worth £12.8m.
Huijsen, 19, has made 25 appearances for Bournemouth in the Premier League this term and, as a result, attracted attention from some of the biggest clubs in Europe.
As reported by David Ornstein, Real Madrid have 'held great appeal for Huijsen growing up and they do like him', however the Spanish side are not actively working on a deal, which makes it likely the teenager will remain in the Premier League.
Huijsen's current contract has a £50m release clause and several clubs are in the running to sign the central defender, with Liverpool, Arsenal, Newcastle United and Tottenham among the suitors.
It's reported by The Athletic that Chelsea have also held meetings or conversations with Huijsen’s camp in the last week, though no offers have been made yet ahead of the summer transfer window.
It remains to be seen what Huijsen’s preference would be from the options that could be on the table for him this summer.
Chelsea are participating in the Club World Cup in the United States between June and July and will hope to wrap up their business early to give new signings as much time to settle in ahead of the 2025/26 season.
Maresca will already welcome Dário Essugo and Estevao Willian to Chelsea after transfers were pre-agreed with Sporting CP and Palmeiras. Further squad reinforcements will see Andrey Santos, who has flourished on loan at RC Strasbourg this season, among those returning to their Cobham training base.