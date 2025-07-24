Chelsea issue ‘zero tolerance’ transfer warning after responding to Alexander Isak links

Chelsea have issued a strong response to speculation linking them to Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak.

The 25-year-old has been the subject of transfer interest from Liverpool this summer, however Newcastle are aiming to keep hold of the Swedish international.

Liverpool had been considering a move for Isak before landing Hugo Ekitike, also a target for Newcastle, from Eintracht Frankfurt in a deal worth up to £79m.

Uncertainty over Isak's future increased after he was not part of the travelling squad for the club's trip to Singapore, with reports suggesting it was down to a thigh issue and Newcastle wanting to take a precautionary approach.

However, it quickly emerged after confirmation of Isak's absence from the trip to Singapore that the forward has told Newcastle he wants to explore a move away from the club, as reported by Craig Hope.

IMAGO / Action Plus

It was claimed by Miguel Delaney, Chelsea 'may consider a move for Isak, given they do have budget left to the figure of around £100m'. However, it would require a deviation from recent targets and a switch in profile given Isak's age.

Newcastle would want a significant sum in excess of £100m for Isak, whose wages would also command a serious investment from interested parties.

Chelsea already have three strikers amongst their ranks following the arrivals of Liam Delap and Joao Pedro to add to Nicolas Jackson, with the Blues open to letting Marc Guiu depart on loan to gain experience.

IMAGO / Every Second Media

Enzo Maresca's side have responded strongly to the Isak speculation, as reported by Kaveh Solhekol, insisting they have 'complete faith' in their current set of forwards.

The Todd Boehly-Clearlake Capital ownership have also issued a strong stance to highlight their 'zero tolerance policy to the club’s name being linked to players they are not pursuing'.

Chelsea are fully focused on their current efforts to land deals for Ajax's Jorrel Hato and RB Leipzig attacker Xavi Simons, as well as the sizeable task to offload players this summer.