Chelsea's January transfer plan emerges - goalkeeper decision made

Chelsea do not plan to sign a new goalkeeper in January or the summer, with the club believing in the three shot-stoppers they have at their disposal, according to reports.

If there is one area in which Chelsea are not as deep and strong, at least on paper, it would be in their goalkeeper department.

Jamie Carragher recently argued that it could prove difficult for Chelsea to win the Premier League title with their current goalkeeping options, highlighting how they had Petr Cech and Thibaut Courtois the last time they won the league.

According to Sky Sports, however, Chelsea completely trust the three goalkeepers they have at their disposal: Robert Sanchez, Filip Jorgensen, and 20-year-old Mike Penders.

Sanchez is clearly the number one option under Enzo Maresca at the moment, with Jorgensen also getting some minutes.

IMAGO / Branislav Racko

Penders, on the other hand, is currently on a season-long loan at Strasbourg after joining the club in the summer.

The report adds that Chelsea even turned down the chance to sign Mike Maignan from AC Milan in the summer because they believe these three goalkeepers are good enough for the team.

Time will tell whether the club made a good decision, but early signs have not been promising.

Chelsea have kept two clean sheets in the league this season, but in terms of goalkeeping performance, they rank quite low in the competition.

IMAGO / Ulrich Hufnagel

The Blues rank second from bottom in terms of total saves and recorded the fifth-lowest save percentage.

In addition to that, Chelsea have conceded 1.4 goals more than expected, per FBref, putting them fifth from bottom again in this area.

Bear in mind that despite their centre-back injury issues, Chelsea have conceded the joint-fourth fewest shots on target at 22, so the fact that they sit joint-10th in terms of goals conceded (nine) is disappointing.

That said, the data also show that Chelsea goalkeepers are facing higher quality shots than most, with 0.35 expected goals conceded per shot on target faced, the sixth highest in the competition.