"I'm sure" - Chelsea expected to recall midfielder during January transfer window
Chelsea will make a decision on the short-term future of midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu next month, according to reports.
The 20-year-old is currently on loan at newly-promoted Southampton until the end of the season, however Ugochukwu has been limited to just six Premier League appearances.
Ugochukwu has been absent from Southampton's last four matchday squads against Brighton, Chelsea (ineligible to face former club), Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur.
The 5-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday evening was the final straw for boss Russell Martin, who was dismissed following 18 months in charge.
"We can confirm that we have taken the difficult decision to part ways with our Men’s First Team Manager, Russell Martin," confirmed the club shortly after their defeat at St. Mary's.
"Going into the start of the season, we all knew the challenges that we would face this year as we readjusted to life in the top flight, competing in the best and most competitive league in the world.
"However, the reality of our situation is clear. The board have supported Russell and his staff and been open and transparent regarding our expectations. We have all been on the same page in recognising the urgency of needing results to improve.
"We would like to take this opportunity to thank Russell and his staff for all the hard work and dedication they have given the club on and off the pitch over the last 18 months. Everyone connected with Southampton FC will always have fantastic memories of last season, especially the Play-Off Final win in May."
Now Martin has departed, Ugochukwu will now hope he earns a fresh chance under whoever will succeed to take the job down on the south coast.
However, similar to what Chelsea did with Andrey Santos last season and cutting his loan spell at Nottingham Forest short in January, Enzo Maresca's side may take that option off the table and terminate the loan agreement.
As suggested by David Ornstein of The Athletic, Chelsea are likely to exercise the options to recall Ugochukwu, who will likely explore his options for the second half of the campaign.
Speaking on NBC Sports, Ornstein said: "I think they will want to trim the squad as a priority (in January).
“They'll lose players like Lesley Ugochukwu back to Chelsea when he gets called back from his loan, I'm sure."
He added: "There may be players who return from loan. They may be able to do a bit here and there.
“They'll just be looking for an upturn in performance and try and make the best of the remainder of what's been a pretty difficult season.”