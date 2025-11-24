Chelsea are among the Premier League clubs monitoring RB Leipzig young midfielder Assan Ouedraogo, who has had an impressive start to his season in the Bundesliga, according to reports.

Considering Chelsea's recent transfer strategies under the BlueCo ownership, it is hardly a surprise that they have been linked with plenty of young talents around the world.

Some of the names linked are really young, which would force them a year or two to turn 18 before being allowed to move to West London, just like Estevao or, more recently, Deinner Ordonez.

Ouedraogo is not one of these very raw talents..

IMAGO / Axel Kaste

He is already 19 and is playing quite regularly for Leipzig in the Bundesliga. He has featured in all of Leipzig's 11 league games this season, eight of which as a starter.

Ouedraogo has racked up three goals and three assists in these games, putting him third at the club in terms of direct goal contributions.

It is not just in the Bundesliga; the former Schalke midfielder has recently made his senior debut for Germany and topped it off with a debut goal.

He needed just two minutes after coming on as a substitute in the second half before scoring his first goal for Germany in their 6-0 win over Slovakia last week.

IMAGO / DeFodi Images

According to a report from Sky Germany's Florian Plettenberg, Premier League clubs are 'crazy' about the centre midfielder ahead of the summer transfer window.

Chelsea are one of the two clubs mentioned to be scouting him, alongside Manchester United.

That said, Ouedraogo joined Leipzig in the summer of 2024 and is tied to the club until 2029 without any release clauses.

Leipzig would be in a strong negotiation position in any potential talks, and the German side usually demands lucrative offers for their talents.

Chelsea, of course, already have another young midfield talent, Kendry Paez, who is currently on loan at Strasbourg. Paez is a year younger and is having his first season in Europe.