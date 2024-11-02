Chelsea 'monitoring' Real Madrid star as €1bn transfer release clause emerges
Despite signing many wingers over the last couple of summers, Chelsea remain attentive to the market.
In recent years, Noni Madueke, Mykhailo Mudryk, Pedro Neto and Jadon Sancho have all arrived at Chelsea, while Raheem Sterling, who is also out on loan at Arsenal, remains on the club's books.
Competition for places in the wide areas is high and it has seen Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca rotate Madueke, Mudryk, Neto and Sancho across the Premier League, Conference League and Carabao Cup already this season.
Chelsea also have Estêvão Willian and Kendry Paez arriving from Palmeiras and Independiente del Valle respectively next summer. It remains to be seen what the Blues' plan is for the pair once they make their way over to England.
But another player Chelsea have been linked with ahead of the January transfer window is Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, as reported by Spanish outlet Relevo.
With the 24-year-old's current contract set to expire in June 2027, Real Madrid are keen to ensure Vinicius' future doesn't become uncertain as his contract expiry gets closer. They want to avoid the situation of how they signed Kylian Mbappe, who wanted to leave Ligue 1 side Paris Saint Germain, happening to them.
It's reported that there is no date for contract talks to resume between Real Madrid and Vinicius Jr, however talks are expected to commence soon.
After a summer approach from the Saudi Pro League for Vinicius Jr to play for Al Ahli, it was revealed by ESPN that the Brazil international has a release clause of €1bn in his current Real Madrid contract.
With Vinicius Junior likely to revisit his future at the end of the season to assess his situation, it's claimed by Relevo that multiple clubs are monitoring his situation. PSG, Chelsea and Manchester United have all been linked.
With the finances involved and Chelsea's current transfer strategy, it would be a blockbuster transfer for the Todd Boehly-Clearlake Capital ownership to complete, particularly given they are not in the Champions League this season and in a competitive race in the Premier League to qualify for 2025-26.