Chelsea goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen has considered leaving the club in January to pursue more regular football, according to reports.

The 23-year-old has had one brief spell where he was the number one goalkeeper at Chelsea since joining from Villarreal back in July 2024.

He started in four consecutive Premier League games in February, before Robert Sanchez reclaimed his spot one month later.

Jorgensen has since played second fiddle to Sanchez, including this season.

The Denmark international has only made four appearances in all competitions this term, and his only Premier League appearance was when Sanchez was shown a red card early in the defeat to Manchester United in September.

IMAGO / Camilla Stolen

According to Fabrizio Romano, Jorgensen understands and respects Enzo Maresca's prerogative but is now considering leaving Chelsea as soon as January in search of regular football.

The journalist also added that while Denmark will still have to fight for a spot in the 2026 World Cup through the play-offs after missing out on automatic qualification, Jorgensen believes that by playing more, he can compete for the number one spot in the national team.

Kasper Schmeichel is currently ahead of him in the goalkeeper pecking order, but the Celtic goalkeeper is already 39.

Whereas at Chelsea, Sanchez is still 28 and there are also a few other young goalkeepers who would soon enter the competition for the number one spot, such as Gabriel Slonina and Mike Penders, who is having a great loan season at Strasbourg.

IMAGO / Ulrich Hufnagel

That said, like most Chelsea players, Jorgensen is under a long contract at the club. He is tied to the club until 2031, so Chelsea are in the driver's seat regarding his future.

It remains unclear whether Chelsea would allow him to leave in January, which means leaving Slonina as the only backup goalkeeper in the first team and having to bring in another one.

Meanwhile, Ben Jacobs claims that Chelsea will at least not sanction any loan moves for the goalkeeper in January, so a short-term move is currently not on the cards for him.

On the other hand, despite Jorgensen's commendable professionalism so far, keeping an unhappy player in the squad could still prove problematic.