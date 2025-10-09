Chelsea’s plan for Emanuel Emegha revealed once RC Strasbourg transfer completes

Chelsea plan on integrating Emanuel Emegha into their first-team squad next season, with the striker set to join next summer, according to reports.

The 22-year-old signed a deal to join Chelsea in the summer of 2026 in September and stay with Strasbourg for the remainder of this season.

Emegha played a huge part in Strasbourg's seventh-place finish in Ligue 1, racking up 14 goals and three assists in the competition, and helped them secure a qualifying spot for the Conference League last term.

The timing of the transfer announcement came as a surprise, given it was days after the summer transfer window closed. However, Emegha confirmed he wished to confirm his future to avoid any speculation throughout the season.

"Proud and grateful to sign with Chelsea FC," the striker wrote on Instagram after the announcement.

"I’ll be joining the club in 2026 and can’t wait for this next step in my career. The journey continues."

Still, how would he fit into Enzo Maresca's Chelsea squad that already has the likes of Joao Pedro, Liam Delap, and Marc Guiu in it?

IMAGO / PsnewZ

According to a report from the Daily Mail, Emegha is expected to stay at Chelsea once he arrives.

Only time can tell how the dynamics of having multiple strikers vying for a starting spot will look under Maresca, but it could prove beneficial to have options when playing in several competitions.

That said, it could still spell trouble for Guiu, in particular, since Emegha's arrival would likely push him further back in the pecking order.

Emegha has already scored four goals and registered two assists from six appearances this season.

He is also the team captain at Strasbourg, which means he has leadership qualities that would benefit Chelsea next season.