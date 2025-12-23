Chelsea prepared to sell in-form loanee in January for future profits

Chelsea are open to selling young midfielder Leo Castledine, who has generated interest from several Championship clubs amid his impressive loan season at Huddersfield, according to reports.

Castledine joined League One side Huddersfield in the summer on a season-long loan after spending last season on a similar deal at Shrewsbury Town.

The versatile attacking midfielder has had an outstanding season at Huddersfield, having provided eight goals and one assist for the club in 14 starts in all competitions.

It is, therefore, hardly a surprise that, according to the Mirror, several Championship clubs are lining up for the 20-year-old.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Interestingly, despite having a loan agreement with Huddersfield until the end of the season, the report claims that Chelsea are open to selling Castledine in January if they can profit from any of his future moves.

This likely implies a sell-on clause, which is understandable from Chelsea's perspective, considering the midfielder's impressive form.

Castledine himself has 18 months left in his contract at Chelsea, and in any case, the club will have to make a decision soon rather than later.

IMAGO / Crystal Pix

Castledine joined Chelsea as an Under-15 from AFC Wimbledon back in 2020, and made his first-team debut for the club as a substitute in a 6-1 Carabao Cup semi-final win over Middlesbrough in January 2024.

At this point, it seems unlikely that Enzo Maresca will reintegrate Castledine into the first team, considering the level of competition in the squad.

So if Chelsea were to sell him, it makes sense if they were to make their moves early, before he enters the final year of his contract, and while he is on a red-hot form.