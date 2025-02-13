Chelsea respond to Jadon Sancho criticism with firm transfer stance ahead of summer Man United exit
Jadon Sancho will become a Chelsea player on a permanent basis this summer once the obligation to buy is triggered to complete his transfer from Manchester United.
The 24-year-old joined Chelsea on a season-long loan last summer, however an obligation to buy was included in the transfer between the clubs, with a fee of £22-25m agreed should the Blues finish in the top 15 of the Premier League.
Sancho made a quick start to life in west London, registering three assists in his first three league appearances under head coach Enzo Maresca. Since then, the England international's goal involvements have slowed down. He has registered two goals and six assists in 21 appearances in all competitions this season.
He has impressed and positively surprised Maresca, who admitted last month: “He is doing very well for me.
“I am quite surprised with Jadon. I knew Jadon already so knew what to expect from him but in terms of being consistent.
“He is doing very well apart from a short spell of the season where he had some problems (missing through illness). Apart from that he has been very good. I expected him to do well but for all players to do well for a long period is not easy. He has done well for a long period.”
With Sancho's performances in recent weeks coming under scrutiny, Chelsea's transfer stance on the attacker, who is all but guaranteed to make the permanent switch given the Blues' current league position, has not wavered and they remain 'very satisfied' that their decision to invest in the on-loan Manchester United winger was a 'good idea'.
"We've seen some criticism in recent weeks (that) he's not performing like the beginning of the season, but I can guarantee you that Chelsea are still very happy with the signing of Jadon Sancho," Fabrizio Romano said on YouTube.
"The obligation to buy is not in doubt. That is not going to change. It is just the amount of money based on add-ons that is going to change based on the final position of Chelsea in the Premier League table. But he's going to be a Chelsea player by the end of the season, no doubts."
Romano added: "Chelsea remain very satisfied with the signing of Jadon Sancho. In general, to invest in a player like Sancho, for Chelsea, what they believe internally, was a good idea, so they will keep protecting the investment and player."
Sancho will be hoping to play a more influential role in the coming weeks following the hamstring injury suffered by Nicolas Jackson, which has ruled the 23-year-old out until at least April.