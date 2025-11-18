Chelsea reveal truth behind Romeo Lavia to Man United summer transfer claims

Chelsea have responded to reports suggesting Romeo Lavia was offered to Manchester United during negotiations as part of the deal to sign Alejandro Garnacho.

The 21-year-old has recently picked up a fresh quadriceps injury in the early minutes of the Champions League draw between Chelsea and Qarabag earlier this month.

Previous reports suggested that the midfielder will be out for at least a month due to the injury.

He has missed two additional games with the new injury, having already missed 10 games for Chelsea at the start of the season

Romeo Lavia goes off injured after eight minutes against Qarabag.



He has never completed 90 minutes for Chelsea. 😧#CFC #UCL pic.twitter.com/vseZmp9zK3 — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) November 5, 2025

While Enzo Maresca was sympathetic towards the midfielder when speaking about the situation, the midfielder's future was reportedly at risk during the summer..

As reported by ESPN, Chelsea tried to include Lavia in their offer to Manchester United for Garnacho in the summer.

Manchester United turned down the proposal, reportedly due to concerns over Lavia's fitness record, and Chelsea eventually paid £40m for Garnacho.

However, Fabrizio Romano reports that Chelsea have denied the reports surrounding Lavia, who is contracted with Chelsea until the summer of 2030, and offering him to their Premier League rivals.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Chelsea are fully focused on finding a solution to resolve and improve Lavia's fitness issues.

It is claimed, however, that the idea of Tyrique George, at the beginning of June - well before the transfer was finally agreed - to be part of a deal was raised.

After making his return in late September, Lavia made just seven appearances for Chelsea in all competitions before sustaining the latest injury.

In addition to this, another backup defensive midfielder Chelsea brought in this summer, Dario Essugo, also picked up a long-term thigh injury on international duty in September.

He is not expected to return until December or January.

This leaves Moises Caicedo and Andrey Santos being the only fit natural number sixes in the squad, with Maresca having to deploy Reece James and Malo Gusto in midfield to cope with the congested schedule.