Chelsea set Christopher Nkunku price tag as Bayern Munich eye January transfer
Chelsea have set their price for Christopher Nkunku as Bayern Munich appear to be closing in on a transfer for the 27-year-old.
Reports have stated that Vincent Kompany's side are looking to bring in Nkunku this month, with Chelsea also enquiring about Mathys Tel in a potential swap deal.
With the forward struggling for minutes this season, he could be set for an exit from Stamford Bridge in search for regular football and a return to the Bundesliga is an attractive proposition.
Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain were previously linked with a move for Chelsea's number 18, but Bayern Munich now appear to be the frontrunners for his signature and could close a deal by the end of the winter transfer window.
While reports have revealed that any deal for Nkunku or Tel will be separate transfers and not rely on the other deal, it remains to be seen as to whether both will get done by the end of the window.
Chelsea's valuation of Nkunku was previously unknown, with the France international joining the Blues from RB Leipzig for £52 million - and now it has been revealed that the London side are looking for more than they paid for him.
According to Matt Law, Chelsea value Nkunku at £65 million as Bayern Munich look to sign the forward.
With Napoli demanding the same price for winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Chelsea believe that Nkunku is a player with comparable value.
Furthermore, Law states that Chelsea would need to replace Nkunku this month and are looking at right-sided attackers who can play off the left or through the middle.
Tel, who operates on the left or through the middle as a striker, has been a long-term target for Chelsea, with it previously believed that the Blues made an enquiry for the 19-year-old in the summer.
Previous reports state that Tel informed Kompany of his intention to stay and fight for a place at Bayern Munich, and Chelsea are waiting to see if their interest can change his mind.
A deal for the forward rests on whether he is interested in making a winter move to London, where he will likely replace Nkunku's minutes as a versatile attacker who can play in many positions.
It remains unclear as to whether either deal is likely to happen, but Nkunku's departure is one to keep an eye on as the January transfer window progresses.