Chelsea set recruitment policy with signings 'lined up' for next two summers

Chelsea will continue to sign young talents as they hope to find more players like Estevao, with several signings already lined up for the next two summers, according to reports.

Having the youngest squad in the Premier League, Chelsea may have caught some people by surprise by sitting second in the table and being in the title race conversation.

The convincing 3-0 win over Barcelona on Tuesday also showed that this Chelsea side could compete with European powerhouses, with 18-year-old Estevao playing a big part in the victory.

Sky Sports' Kaveh Solhekol claimed that Chelsea will continue this team-building approach.

"The good news for Chelsea fans is I think there are more Estevaos on the way," Solhekol said about Chelsea's transfer plans on Sky Sports.

"Because Chelsea's recruitment policy is not to buy ready-made players for £200m, I think their recruitment policy is to buy the best young players."

Solhekol mentioned Geovany Quenda, for whom Chelsea already had an agreement with Sporting and is expected to finalise the move next summer, and Deinner Ordonez, who should join Chelsea in January 2028 after a deal with Ecuadorian side Independiente Del Valle.

"Speaking to people at the club, they've already got signings lined up for summer 2026 and 2027," he added.

"So that is their focus and why they've got so many people working in their recruitment department."

It is unfair to say that Chelsea are not interested in ready-made players; the club spent over £200m for both Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo in 2023.

However, it makes sense if the club have now shifted their focus to acquiring young gems after securing a strong core of more experienced players in the team.

For now, Chelsea arguably have the advantage of being the only team to be prepared to spend big on these raw talents.

However, the more they discover players like Estevao, the more likely other clubs are to enter this market, too, increasing competition.