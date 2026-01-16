Chelsea set to profit from Marc Guehi's Manchester City move due to sell-on clause

Chelsea are set to make a profit from Marc Guehi's imminent transfer to Manchester City, thanks to the clause they inserted in the deal with Crystal Palace back in 2021, according to reports.

As widely reported on Friday, Guehi is now on the verge of a move to Manchester City after the club reached an agreement with Crystal Palace for a deal worth around £20m on initial fees.

According to the Standard, the deal will impact Chelsea, who are set for a windfall, four-and-a-half years after the 25-year-old left Stamford Bridge.

The report claims that in 2021, Chelsea included a sell-on clause that would see them pocket 20 per cent of any future transfer fee that Palace would get from the defender.

IMAGO / Newscom World

This means Chelsea would get around £4m based on the reported £20m transfer fee that Manchester City would have to pay for Guehi.

Guehi's contract at Palace would have expired at the end of the season, hence the relatively low price for a player of his calibre.

While Chelsea could have been in line for a more lucrative profit if Crystal Palace had decided to cash in on Guehi last summer, any profit would still prove crucial for Chelsea.

Bear in mind that Chelsea remain under UEFA's scrutiny and must maintain a positive transfer in January.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

Some fans would question why Chelsea did not make a move for Guehi, a Cobham graduate who would bolster their defence significantly. There could be a few possible reasons.

Firstly, It is possible that similar to Antoine Semenyo's case, Manchester City might have just won the race for the defender.

Unlike Chelsea, who are still building a sustainable project, Manchester City are an established title-challenging side.

Secondly, a player of Guehi's calibre usually demands a high salary package, and this would clash with Chelsea's current wage structure.

Sky Germany's Patrick Berger claims that Guehi agreed a huge salary worth "€18m all-in" annually at Manchester City, which is roughly around £300,000-per-week.