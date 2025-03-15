Costly loophole for Chelsea to cancel Jadon Sancho's permanent transfer from Man United revealed
Jadon Sancho looked destined to complete a permanent transfer to Chelsea this summer following his initial loan switch from Manchester United.
The 24-year-old departed Old Trafford for the 2024/25 season for a fresh start in the English capital, however the loan agreement between the clubs included an obligation to buy clause - but it comes with conditions.
For Sancho's permanent deal to be triggered, Chelsea would need to finish 14th or higher in the Premier League this season, which is now just a matter of the Blues' final position.
A fee of between £22m and £25m will be paid to Manchester United for the England international's services. It will help recoup some of United's fees for Sancho, with co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe revealing they still have £17m to pay for Sancho's transfer from Borussia Dortmund in 2021.
"For Sancho, who obviously now plays for Chelsea, and we pay half his wages, we are paying £17m to buy him in the summer," Ratcliffe told the BBC. "So it takes time for us to move away from the past into a new place in the future."
However, despite it looking like a certainty that Sancho will remain at Chelsea and sign a long-term contract at Stamford Bridge, there is a possibility he could return to Manchester United.
As stated by David Ornstein: "It was a loan with a conditional obligation to buy. Those conditions must be met, and then - as has been reported elsewhere - Chelsea can decide against going through with the obligation by paying a fee.
"So, technically, Sancho could return to United in the summer but that was not the aim of any party when they embarked upon this deal. Let’s see if that remains the case or changes, which would obviously be a big story."
Jadon Sancho's stance over Chelsea future
Sancho is enjoying life under head coach Enzo Maresca after recently sharing: "He makes us feel at home. It's not easy for players to say that. We've grown into one big family. I'm really delighted that I'm here, playing football here. The lads are very good and every day is a fun day."
He is putting pressure on himself to deliver more for Chelsea as he looks to raise the bar heading into the final weeks of the season.
"I know I can do better, especially in front of goal," added Sancho. "It's kind of annoying not to score, but I know it will come. You just have to take time and be patient."