Chelsea youngster finalising loan deal to join Santos - he will play with Neymar
Chelsea are close to finalising a loan move for youngster Deivid Washington this month, according to reports.
The 19-year-old was close to departing last summer to RC Strasbourg, who are also owned by Chelsea-owned BlueCo in a deal worth more than £17.5m, however a move failed to materialise and he has featured for the club's Development Squad in the meantime.
Washington joined from Santos in the summer of 2023 on an initial seven-year contract for a fee worth around £17m.
He has made three appearances for the Chelsea first-team since his arrival. He made his senior debut against Brentford in the Premier League in October 2023. He was also handed minutes against Everton in the league and Preston in the FA Cup in 2023-24.
With the second half of the season to follow, Chelsea are close to finalising a move for Washington to return to Santos temporarily. As reported by Ben Jacobs and Uriel Lugt, the attacker will re-join Santos on a season-long loan.
The Brazilian Serie A begins on March 29 and will conclude on December 21 at the end of 2025.
Washington is expected to depart prior to the window closing, with Brazil's transfer window shutting on February 28th 2025.
But why is Washington's return to Santos bigger than just a season-long loan?
Neymar is on the verge of returning to the Brazilian side, who he started his career at before making the blockbuster switch to Barcelona.
The 32-year-old is set to sign a short-term deal after his Al Hilal contract was cancelled by mutual consent.
In a statement, Al Hilal said: "The club expresses its thanks and appreciation to Neymar for what he has provided at Al-Hilal, and wish the player success in his career."
On social media, as quoted by ESPN, Santos president Marcelo Teixeira wrote: "It is the time (to come back), Neymar. It is time for you to come back to your people. To our home, to the club in our hearts.
"Welcome, our boy Ney! A boy of Vila (Belmiro, Santos' stadium). Come back to be happy again with the white and black shirt. The Santos nation awaits you with open arms."