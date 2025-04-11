Enzo Maresca offers Liam Delap transfer verdict amid 'perfect' Nicolas Jackson solution
Enzo Maresca has hailed Ipswich Town forward Liam Delap amid Chelsea's reported transfer interest.
The 22-year-old has impressed in the Premier League this term with the newly-promoted side. Delap has netted 12 league goals in 30 appearances for a side who are battling for relegation. Impressive.
His form in front of goal has attracted many clubs, including Chelsea and Manchester United, with the former Manchester City striker having a release clause of £40m. However, it has recently emerged the striker will be available for £30m should Ipswich's relegation back to the Championship be confirmed.
Delap is among the forwards Chelsea are considering this summer as they look to strengthen their attacking options to support Nicolas Jackson and Marc Guiu. Christopher Nkunku is likely to depart should the Blues receive a suitable offer.
Chelsea host Ipswich in the Premier League this Sunday as they look to strengthen their bid for Champions League qualification. Delap scored in the reverse fixture earlier this season, which saw Kieran McKenna's side claim a shock 2-0 win.
Ahead of Sunday's encounter, Maresca was asked about Delap's progression and lauded the 'enemy', though he was quick to point out he was an Ipswich player amid transfer speculation.
"In terms of numbers, he's doing fantastic," admitted the Chelsea head coach. "I think he's scored 12 (Premier League) goals already. It's not just in terms of his numbers. The way he plays and fights and is always 'there'.
"But he's an Ipswich player. He's an enemy on Sunday because we need to beat them, and then after the game I wish him all the best for the future."
Chelsea have relied heavily on Jackson for his work on and off the ball in attack this season. The 23-year-old has netted nine times in the league, with his absence in recent weeks noticeable on the side.
Maresca has labelled the Senegal international as the 'perfect' number nine and would be satisfied if the Blues found a clone of him in the transfer market.
Maresca added: "My perfect number nine is exactly Nico Jackson. We already have a number nine. It's not summer now.
"If we can have a copy of Nico, it's OK. I have said many times, and you can see as well, with Nico we are a better team. Nico is the one we need. Last season, he scored goals without penalties. This season he scored goals until he was injured. Now, hopefully he can score more goals without penalties.
"We are happy with Nico. And about next season, it's not the moment (to talk about transfers)."