Five Chelsea players closing in on January exits as Maresca awaits Tel outcome
Chelsea are set to see many players depart before the January transfer window closes on Monday night, with Enzo Maresca's side also in the frame to potentially welcome an arrival to Stamford Bridge.
An array of discussions are currently taking place over the futures of players looking to finalise moves before the window shuts next week.
Sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart are yet to bring in any new additions for Maresca's squad, however discussions have taken place over several potential options, including Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho and Bayern Munich's Mathys Tel.
It remains unclear whether Chelsea will make a late move for Garnacho, who is reportedly valued at £60m by the Red Devils, while the competition is heating up for Tel, who is now ready to leave Bayern Munich.
Spurs have made the first move for the 19-year-old after agreeing a fee of around €60m with Bayern Munich, according to L'Equipe, with other clubs now needing to submit their offers promptly.
Tel has attracted interest from Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal, with Tel's preferred destination still not known as he weighs up all of his options on the table.
What is certain though, Chelsea will finalise several departures between now and Monday, both permanent and loan exits. There are five players who are closing in on switches.
Cesare Casadei
Several clubs have expressed an interest in the Italian midfielder, however Chelsea's demands have proved excessive so far. Torino and Lazio have shown a willingness to get a deal done this month, but it appears Lazio are winning the race for the 22-year-old.
Fabrizio Romano reports talks between Chelsea and Lazio are advancing, which the Blues will hope materialises into an agreement ahead of Monday's deadline to finalise Casadei's departure.
Caleb Wiley
The 20-year-old is currently sidelined due to injury. Wiley was sent on loan to BlueCo-owned RC Strasbourg, however he is set to be recalled.
As reported by Luca Bendoni, Wiley is set to join Championship side Watford until the end of the season.
David Datro Fofana
The 22-year-old has been on loan at Super Lig side Göztepe. In December, Fofana had undergone surgery following an injury.
Now he is set to return to Chelsea, as revealed by Turkish journalist Yağız Sabuncuoğlu, who claims Göztepe have terminated the forward's loan.
Harvey Vale
As reported by Ben Jacobs, the 21-year-old has agreed personal terms with Championship side Queens Park Rangers. Talks are at an advanced stage between the clubs over a fee, which is expected to involve bonus payments and a sell-on clause.
Deivid Washington
The 19-year-old is set to return to Santos on a season-long loan, which will see Washington link-up with Neymar, who has rejoined his boyhood club on a short-term deal.
With multiple international loan spells ending, it opens up a few extra loan spots for Chelsea, who will now have several choices to make over finding temporary solutions for players hoping to find some game time between now and the end of the season.