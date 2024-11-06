Guiu, Estevao, Lavia, Santos & Paez: Current Chelsea transfer valuations revealed
Enzo Maresca's Chelsea squad is already full of quality and depth, and not even all of the promising talent are currently at Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea have planned the future ahead of time. Multiple players, including the likes of highly-rated teenagers Estevao Willian and Kendry Paez are yet to officially join, while Andrey Santos is plying his trade out on loan at RC Strasbourg for the 2024/25 campaign.
Maresca has consistently expressed his love for his current Chelsea squad. Last week, the 44-year-old said: “I have one of the best squads in the Premier League, I have no doubt about this. Since I arrived, the first thing I said to the club is that I was in love with the squad and this squad is very good."
The Todd Boehly-Clearlake Capital ownership have been criticised at points for the amount of money they have spent since their May 2022 arrival at Stamford Bridge.
Many signings are starting to prove their worth, with the latest being Moises Caicedo, who is silencing the critics during his early days at the club after signing from Brighton & Hove Albion.
With big-money being splashed in recent transfer windows, as reported by CIES Football Observatory, Andrey, Estevao, Paez, Marc Guiu and Romeo Lavia's current valuations have been revealed.
Chelsea transfer valuations
Note: Correct as of November 6th 2024
Andrey Santos
Chelsea paid an initial £13m for Andrey from Vasco da Gama in January 2023.
CIES currently values Andrey at £21.2m.
Estevao Willian
Chelsea paid an initial £29m for Estevao, who will officially join the club next summer from Palmeiras once he turns 18, with a potential further £20m in performance-based add-ons.
CIES currently values Estevao at £18.5m.
Kendry Paez
Chelsea paid around £17.5m for Paez, who will officially join the club next summer from Independiente del Valle once he turns 18.
CIES currently values Paez at £20m.
Marc Guiu
Chelsea paid around £5m for Guiu from FC Barcelona in the summer after activating his release clause.
CIES currently values Guiu at £15.75m.
Romeo Lavia
Chelsea paid an initial £53m for Lavia from Southampton, with a potential further £5m in add-ons.
CIES currently values Lavia at £20.8m.