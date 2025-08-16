Inside Nicolas Jackson's Chelsea future: Enzo Maresca confirms transfer plan

Enzo Maresca has confirmed Chelsea's plan for Nicolas Jackson amid increasing uncertainty over his future at the club.

The 24-year-old's two-year spell at Stamford Bridge looks to be coming to an end, although that will depend on whether Chelsea's valuation is met by interested clubs.

Jackson is exploring a move away from Chelsea after a decision was made by the club to allow him to leave this summer, amid the arrivals of forwards Liam Delap and Joao Pedro.

Newcastle United are among clubs who have shown interest in the Senegal international, who is thought to be valued at around £80m.

Jackson won't feature in their opening Premier League match of the 2025/26 season against Crystal Palace due to suspension, following his red card against Newcastle at the end of last season, which sees him serve the final game of his three-match ban against the Eagles.

Jackson posing with the Club World Cup trophy - it could be his last for Chelsea. | IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Even if Jackson wasn't suspended, Maresca would not have selected Jackson for the matchday squad given the uncertainty over his future.

The Chelsea head coach offered an update on the latest regarding Jackson's future, publicly confirming the forward will be allowed to leave the club before the September 1 summer transfer deadline.

Maresca told reporters: "He is training with us (the first-team squad), but he is not going to be involved.

"You know the situation already. The window transfer is open. He can leave, and we'll see."

Jackson has scored 30 goals and contributed 12 assists for Chelsea in all competitions since arriving from Villarreal for a fee of around £32m,

Chelsea have made their decision over Jackson's future at the club. | IMAGO / NurPhoto

Should Chelsea fail to offload Jackson this summer, it is widely reported he will be reintegrated back into the first-team squad and will be part of the plans for 2025-26, which sees the Blues back in the Champions League.

Jackson is among many players Chelsea are looking to finalise departures for. Axel Disasi, Ben Chilwell, Renato Veiga, Carney Chukwuemeka, Raheem Sterling, and Christopher Nkunku are expected to leave before next month.

Chukwuemeka has been the subject of a bid from Borussia Dortmund, who are keen to re-sign him following a loan spell. Maresca offered an update, revealing: “He is training with the rest - with the ones that are waiting for a solution. He’s probably going to have a chance to leave.”