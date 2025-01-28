Chelsea plot transfer plan to bolster Enzo Maresca's attack amid fresh Duran & Garnacho updates
Chelsea's transfer plan for the end of the January window has been revealed as updates on Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho and Aston Villa's Jhon Duran have emerged.
The Blues are yet to make any moves in the transfer window in terms of incomings movement in terms of outgoing, with the only significant news being the return of Trevoh Chalobah from his loan spell at Crystal Palace.
Aaron Anselmino also returned from Boca Juniors but is yet to feature in a matchday squad as Enzo Maresca has given the Argentinian time to adapt to life in England.
In terms of outgoings, Renato Veiga joined Juventus for the remainder of the season on a dry loan with no option to buy, while Cesare Casadei is set to join his Chelsea team-mate in Serie A, with a permanent move nearing to one of Lazio or Torino.
With Chelsea's form faltering in recent weeks, the Blues were expected to be active in January as Maresca could look to bolster his attack and midfield, but there have been no moves in the opening weeks of the window.
Man United winger Garnacho has been a consistent name linked with a move to Stamford Bridge, but the Blues also face competition from Napoli for his signature.
However, as revealed by Matt Law of The Telegraph, Chelsea could launch a bid for Garnacho but talks over the winger slowed down over the weekend.
Mathys Tel, from Bayern Munich, was also linked with a move earlier in the window but things slowed down. Despite this, Law states that the France winger, who can also play up front, remains on Chelsea's radar.
Furthermore, Aston Villa are interested in Axel Disasi and Joao Felix and could make a move for the duo by the end of the window.
Chelsea had been interested in a move for forward Duran in the summer transfer window, but Law claims that Villa's interest in Disasi and Felix has not prompted Chelsea to make a move for the forward.
It remains to be seen as to who could come into Maresca's squad this winter, with less than a week remaining in the transfer window.