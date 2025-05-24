Kepa Arrizabalaga's Chelsea future: Bournemouth confirm summer transfer plan
Kepa Arrizabalaga is set to leave Chelsea this summer and Bournemouth's transfer plan has been revealed.
Prior to joining AFC Bournemouth on loan last summer, Kepa penned a one-year extension at Chelsea until June 2026 to allow him to depart for a season and for the Blues to maintain some transfer value.
The 30-year-old has been a regular for the Cherries down on the south coast, featuring 30 times under Andoni Iraola in all competitions.
With Chelsea having Robert Sanchez, Djordje Petrovic, Filip Jorgensen and Mike Penders all on their books, Kepa's future looks to be away from Stamford Bridge and a permanent move will be on the cards once the current season has concluded.
Kepa has impressed Iraola during his loan spell at Bournemouth, who are interested in keeping the Spaniard on a permanent basis.
Ahead of their final game of the season against Leicester City, Iraola confirmed Bournemouth would need to begin negotiations with both Chelsea and Kepa before seeing 'what happens'.
On the prospect of keeping Kepa, Iraola admitted: "I think right now, once he finishes the season, he will not be with us because he's a Chelsea player. And then after, it would have to be a matter of negotiating.
"But unluckily, because I think he has been really good this season, has performed very well, he's not our player now. It's until Sunday is ours and then we will see what happens. But he's a Chelsea player."
Kepa is unlikely to command a significant fee with just one year remaining on his current deal, unlike when Chelsea signed him from Athletic Bilbao for a fee worth up to £71m in the summer of 2018.
During his time at Chelsea, Kepa has won the Champions League, Club World Cup, Super Cup and Europa League.