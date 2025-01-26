Lazio consider surprise deal for second Chelsea player after Cesare Casadei transfer
Lazio are reportedly eyeing a surprise move for one of Chelsea's young defenders after reaching an agreement to sign Cesare Casadei in January.
The Serie A side have been in talks with Chelsea over a move for the Italian midfielder, who is keen to return to the Italian top flight to play more first team football.
Casadei has been used sparingly by Enzo Maresca despite being one of his most important players at Leicester City last season during his short loan at the beginning of the campaign.
It was believed that Torino were leading the race for Casadei before Lazio entered negotiations, with the Italian's agent now confirming that Lazio are the frontrunners after ahead of a reported £11 million deal.
With Chelsea and Lazio's talks over Casadei coming to an end, the clubs could be straight back into negotiations for one of the Blues' young defenders in what would be a surprise move.
As reported by Italian news outlet Corriere dello Sport, Lazio are interested in 19-year-old Aaron Anselmino.
The Argentine was recalled from his loan spell at Boca Juniors and joined up with his new Chelsea team-mates in January, with his future remaining uncertain.
While the Blues saw Anselmino as one for the future, Lazio could try and tempt the club into an early sale for a quick profit.
The report states that Lazio were interested in taking Anselmino on loan but Chelsea have already reached the limit for the number of players they are allowed to have out on loan at any one time, which makes that option 'implausible'.
Therefore, a deal similar to the one that will see Casadei join Lazio could be agreed - a fixed fee with a large sell-on percentage.
Casadei is reportedly set to move to the Rome side for £11 million plus a 25 per cent sell on fee in the future.
It remains to be seen as to whether Chelsea would be open to a sale for Anselmino, with Trevoh Chalobah returning from his loan at Crystal Palace, while the Blues have also been linked with a move for Marc Guehi in January.