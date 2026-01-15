Leeds United close to signing midfielder after Chelsea seal agreement with Brighton

Chelsea have agreed to terminate the season-long loan agreement with Brighton for midfielder Facundo Buonanotte, who is close to joining Leeds United, according to reports.

Buonanotte's loan was a sensible move at the start of the season.

Cole Palmer has been struggling with a persistent groin issue since pre-season, and Chelsea needed cover for the number 10 position.

While Palmer's fitness remains an issue, Chelsea have mostly used Buonanotte in cup matches and rely on either Enzo Fernandez or Joao Pedro in this position in more important games.

As a result, Buonanotte has only made eight appearances for Chelsea, with only 45 minutes of Premier League football.

The 21-year-old has provided one goal and two assists for Chelsea from his limited involvement.

As first reported by Fabrizio Romano, the Argentina international is now close to joining Leeds United after Chelsea agreed to cut short his loan deal.

According to the BBC, Chelsea and Brighton agreed that the switch would be beneficial to the player's development.

Buonanotte is expected to travel to Leeds and complete his move on Thursday.

The midfielder had been close to joining Leeds earlier in the summer before Chelsea hijacked their attempt and convinced him to mvoe to Stamford Bridge.

This means new Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior will have to continue relying on Palmer, Fernandez, and Joao Pedro as number 10 options.

A couple of other players, such as Brazilian duo Estevao and Andrey Santos, have also played in this role, so they could also be alternative options if needed.