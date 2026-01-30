Liam Rosenior admits out-of-favour Chelsea duo could leave in next couple of days

Liam Rosenior insisted that Marc Guiu and Josh Acheampong are set to stay in this transfer window, but Chelsea could be open to offers for two out-of-favour players.

There are only a couple of days left in the January transfer window, and it could be a busy period for Chelsea.

Having recently reached an agreement with Raheem Sterling to terminate his contract at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea still have to sort out Axel Disasi's future.

The 27-year-old has returned to first-team training under Rosenior, but given his lack of match fitness, it is easy to see why Chelsea would prefer to offload him in this window.

Rosenior confirmed that Chelsea are actively looking for solutions for the centre-back.

"I don't like the term bomb squad. I don't like it," the Chelsea head coach said in Friday's press conference when speaking about Disasi.

"They're players; they're human beings.

"He's been very, very good in training with us. I think every player wants the opportunity to go and play football.

"If anything comes up for Axel that's interesting for him and his career, then we'll look at it."

Asked whether Chelsea are close to agreeing a deal for Disasi, Rosenior added: "No, not at the moment."

Rosenior also faced some questions about the three Chelsea youngsters, Marc Guiu, Tyrique George, and Josh Acheampong, who have not been playing regularly, and whether they could leave before the window closes on January 2.

"At the moment, Liam (Delap) and Joao (Pedro) are playing really, really well, but we need to cover that area of the pitch, and Marc was fantastic for me against Arsenal," the head coach responded.

"Tyrique, unfortunately for him, hasn't had many minutes. So that's a different individual situation for him.

"Josh is an outstanding player. I want Josh with me."

Based on Rosenior's comments, it is safe to assume that Disasi and George are the two players who could be deemed surplus to requirements in the team.

Disasi has obviously not played competitively this season, while George has yet to make an appearance under Rosenior, having last featured against Cardiff City in the Carabao Cup in December.