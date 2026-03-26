Jamie Carragher believes Chelsea have five "brilliant" players in their squad, who may not be patient enough to wait for the club's project to show its intended results.

Enzo Fernandez attracted significant attention with his comments following Chelsea's second-leg defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League round of 16.

In addition to sparking speculation over his future at the club, the Argentina international also questioned Chelsea's decision to part ways with Enzo Maresca mid-season, hurting the stability in the team.

Chelsea have tied most of their key players to long-term contracts, so they are in a strong position to fend off interest in these players.

However, according to Carragher, it is the players themselves who could lose their patience with the project if Chelsea continue to struggle while building their team.

IMAGO / APL

"I can't believe the Enzo Fernandez stuff," Carragher said on The Overlap when speaking about Chelsea.

"I think Chelsea got five or six brilliant players - like really, really good.

"You think of Reece James, (Moises) Caicedo, Fernandez, (Cole) Palmer... Joao Pedro, I think he looks like a really good player.

"My point is, eventually they're going to go, 'What the **** is this? I should be playing for a team that's going for the Champions League.'

"You can't keep building, building... for what?"

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

This is, of course, one of the risks that come with the way Chelsea are building their team.

They have prioritised signing promising talents from across the globe in the hope of turning them into reliable stars for the team, which will likely take years to show the results.

At the same time, some of their earlier signings have or are close to entering their prime years, so there could be a mismatch in terms of expectations between these players and the club.