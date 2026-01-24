London rivals consider January move for Chelsea youngster who recently impressed Liam Rosenior

Crystal Palace have added young Chelsea defender Josh Acheampong as a potential January transfer target following Marc Guehi's move to Manchester City, according to reports.

Guehi joined City earlier this week, and it has left a huge void in Palace's defence for the second half of the season.

The Eagles would understandably be under pressure to bring in a replacement during this transfer window.

According to Sky Sports, Palace have already had a few names on their list as potential targets, both short-term and long-term, and Acheampong is one of them.

IMAGO / Sportimage

That said, Palace have reportedly yet to enter any negotiations with Chelsea over a potential deal for the young defender.

The 19-year-old has seen an increase in his minutes at Chelsea under Liam Rosenior, having featured in four of the five games since the new head coach took over.

Rosenior has been very appreciative of Acheampong's versatility in particular.

"I've been so impressed with Josh so far in the last two games and in training," Rosenior said about the defender last week.

"He's a very level-headed kid with a lot of humility, which is a great sign.

IMAGO / Action Plus

"The beautiful thing with Josh is that he can play five different positions. He can play on the left, he can play centre-back, he can play right centre-back, he can play midfield, he can play on the wing.

"That's a great thing to have for a player of his age and temperament.

"And I'm going to keep pushing him, and I'm going to keep demanding different things from him because he has a really, really bright future."

Sky Sports adds that it remains unclear whether Chelsea would sanction a permanent sale or a loan for the academy graduate.

However, considering Chelsea are also said to be in the market for a new centre-back, it would be a surprise if they were to let go of Acheampong in this transfer window, especially amid Levi Colwill and Tosin Adarabioyo's injuries.

The report also mentions that Chelsea and Crystal Palace have a great working relationship, having traded several players in recent years.