Chelsea on major alert as Mathys Tel makes Bayern Munich transfer U-turn
Chelsea-linked forward Mathys Tel has requested to leave Bayern Munich before the end of the January transfer window, according to reports.
The 19-year-old was discussed as an option for Enzo Maresca's side earlier this month amid Bayern Munich's interest in Christopher Nkunku.
However, it remained unclear as to whether Tel would want to leave the Bundesliga leaders midway through the season, as Chelsea looked at other options.
The likes of Jamie Gittens and Alejandro Garnacho were reportedly on Chelsea's shortlist as they looked elsewhere throughout January.
However, Tel's latest decision has put Chelsea on red alert as the Blues look to bolster their attacking options before the end of the transfer window.
As reported exclusively by Fabrizio Romano, Tel has just decided to leave Bayern in January.
The journalist continued to state that both Bayern Munich and Tel will consider all options ahead of a potential departure, with Chelsea not the only side in the race for the youngster.
Romano states that several European clubs are interested in the forward, with the race 'open' for his signature.
It remains to be seen as to whether Chelsea can win the race to bring the 19-year-old to Stamford Bridge before the deadline.
Florian Plettenberg of Sky Germany added to the report, revealing that Bayern Munich were considering several loan deals for the forward.
One factor that could work in favour of the Blues is Bayern Munich's interest in Nkunku, who was said to be their top target for the winter window.
While talks have not progressed in recent weeks, Tel's latest admission could see Chelsea move swiftly to beat competition for the youngster.
Nkunku featured as a substitute in Chelsea's 3-1 loss against Manchester City, which could prove to be his last appearance in a blue shirt.