'No chance' - Mykhailo Mudryk's future decided as Chelsea make strong transfer decision
Mykhailo Mudryk will remain part of Enzo Maresca's Chelsea squad this season and won't depart the club in the January transfer window.
The 23-year-old has made 15 appearances under Maresca this season and contributed three goals and five assists in all competitions.
Mudryk has featured heavily in the cup competitions - Carabao Cup and Conference League - due to the competition for places in the Chelsea attack for a starting role in the Premier League, with Noni Madueke, Jadon Sancho and Pedro Neto all ahead in the selection pecking order.
Maresca has been patient with Mudryk this term and the winger has repaid the 44-year-old with his performances, particularly in the Conference League.
"We want the best for Misha, since day one we’ve tried to help him," Maresca said at the end of October. "Probably he’s one of the guys that the learning process is more slow compared to the rest.
“But he’s improving. I’m sure that slowly, slowly we’re going to arrive where he will score more goals and be more important for us."
Chelsea's squad is full of depth this season and Maresca is reaping the rewards of being able to rotate his side for all of the competitions they are involved in.
Mudryk will remain part of those plans. As reported by Ben Jacobs, Chelsea are not making Mudryk available for a loan or permanent move in the January transfer window.
His chances of departure have been labelled as 'no chance' with Chelsea continuing to back the Ukraine international.
Next summer, Chelsea will likely have a decision on their hands over which attackers remain at the club following the arrival of Estêvão Willian, who will bolster their forward options.