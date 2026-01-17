'Not even discussing it' - Rennes already named their price as Chelsea prepare bid for defender
French club Rennes already named their price for young centre-back Jeremy Jacquet amid interest from Chelsea, according to reports.
As reported by The Telegraph, Chelsea are looking to bring in a new defender in the remaining weeks of the January transfer window to give new head coach Liam Rosenior a boost to his start at the club.
Among their reported targets is young Rennes defender Jacquet.
The 20-year-old has established himself as a regular starter for Rennes and has played a big part in their strong start to the season.
Rennes are obviously aware of the interest in their players in this January transfer window, including Chelsea's in Jacquet.
Speaking to RMC Sport, the French club said they are already convinced that Jacquet "is destined for a great career".
They also added: "Today, at €40m (£34.7m), we're not even discussing it."
A more recent report from RMC Sport claims that Rennes are asking for more than €60m (£52m) for Jacquet.
The report claims that Chelsea have yet to submit an official bid, but during early negotiations, they have already expressed their willingness to table an initial offer of €50m (£43.4m).
It is still below Rennes' reported asking price, but it should be close enough for the clubs to enter negotiations for a potential January transfer.
Jacquet is currently under contract with Rennes until 2029, having signed a contract extension less than a year ago, in May 2025.
He represents France at the under-21 level and is a Rennes academy product.
Chelsea head coach Rosenior currently has Trevoh Chalobah, Wesley Fofana, Benoit Badiashile, Tosin Adarabioyo, and injured Levi Colwill at his disposal.
The Blues also have several centre-backs on loan, such as Mamadou Sarr (Strasbourg) and Aaron Anselmino (Borussia Dortmund).
