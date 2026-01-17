French club Rennes already named their price for young centre-back Jeremy Jacquet amid interest from Chelsea, according to reports.

As reported by The Telegraph, Chelsea are looking to bring in a new defender in the remaining weeks of the January transfer window to give new head coach Liam Rosenior a boost to his start at the club.

Among their reported targets is young Rennes defender Jacquet.

The 20-year-old has established himself as a regular starter for Rennes and has played a big part in their strong start to the season.

Rennes are obviously aware of the interest in their players in this January transfer window, including Chelsea's in Jacquet.

IMAGO / PRESSE SPORTS

Speaking to RMC Sport, the French club said they are already convinced that Jacquet "is destined for a great career".

They also added: "Today, at €40m (£34.7m), we're not even discussing it."

A more recent report from RMC Sport claims that Rennes are asking for more than €60m (£52m) for Jacquet.

The report claims that Chelsea have yet to submit an official bid, but during early negotiations, they have already expressed their willingness to table an initial offer of €50m (£43.4m).

It is still below Rennes' reported asking price, but it should be close enough for the clubs to enter negotiations for a potential January transfer.

IMAGO / PsnewZ

Jacquet is currently under contract with Rennes until 2029, having signed a contract extension less than a year ago, in May 2025.

He represents France at the under-21 level and is a Rennes academy product.

Chelsea head coach Rosenior currently has Trevoh Chalobah, Wesley Fofana, Benoit Badiashile, Tosin Adarabioyo, and injured Levi Colwill at his disposal.

The Blues also have several centre-backs on loan, such as Mamadou Sarr (Strasbourg) and Aaron Anselmino (Borussia Dortmund).