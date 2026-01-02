Raheem Sterling makes transfer decision as Chelsea reject first January offer

Raheem Sterling has started receiving transfer interest now the January window has opened and Chelsea have already rejected an offer, according to reports.

The 31-year-old is looking to leave Chelsea after falling out-of-favour and being snubbed by recently departed head coach Enzo Maresca, who appeared to be following club orders.

Sterling spent the 2024/25 season on loan at Arsenal, however was unable to find a move away for the first part of the 2025/26 campaign.

Now the January window has opened, Sterling has another opportunity to secure a move.

According to reports, West Ham have shown interest in taking the Chelsea attacker on loan for the remainder of the season. However, as reported by Dom Smith of Standard Sport, they were rejected by both the Blues and Sterling, with both parties wanting a permanent sale.

At this stage, it's reported Sterling is only prepared to consider a permanent move or a loan with an unconditional obligation to buy.

Sterling is suggested to prefer to remain in London, which naturally reduces the pool of opportunities available.

Fulham were among the clubs showing interest in the summer and it's claimed Sterling would be open to joining Fulham if they step up their interest.

Both Chelsea and Sterling will be hopeful to end his three-and-a-half year stay at Stamford Bridge following his £47.5 million transfer from Manchester City.

Sterling is not the only player looking to leave the club this month. Axel Disasi, who has also been exiled from the first-team squad, is hoping to find a new club, while Chelsea are unlikely to sanction a loan move for goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen, who is keen to play more minutes.