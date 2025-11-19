Real Madrid rue transfer decision after Estevao's meteoric rise at Chelsea

Real Madrid are increasingly regretting they did not enter the race to compete with Chelsea to sign Estevao from Palmeiras, according to reports.

The Blues reached an agreement with Palmeiras for Estevao back in May 2024.

The deal was worth £29m in an initial fee, and since Estevao was still 17 at the time, Chelsea had to wait for another year before the young winger could move to London.

It is safe to say that Chelsea took the risk given the transfer fee for such a young player, but in hindsight, it was arguably one of the best deals they made in recent years.

According to ESPN Brasil, the Chelsea hierarchy are even convinced that Estevao could achieve the status of being one of the top 10 players in the world within three seasons.

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Since his arrival in the summer, Estevao has established himself as an important member of Enzo Maresca's squad, having broken several club records in his first few months at the club.

Estevao was not exactly an unknown talent before his move to Chelsea, either.

The Brazil international had reportedly attracted interest from other top clubs, including Real Madrid, before committing his future to Chelsea.

ESPN Brasil further adds that after witnessing Estevao's meteoric rise at Chelsea, Real Madrid regret their decision not to move forward in the transfer race for the winger despite already monitoring him.

IMAGO / PRESSE SPORTS

Obviously, the Spanish club already have Brazil's two other wide attackers, Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr., so it is easy to see why they could have an advantage if they were to compete with Chelsea back then.

Chelsea are now in the driver's seat in terms of Estevao's future, since the 18-year-old is contractually tied to the club until the summer of 2033.

Impressively, according to Transfermarkt, Estevao's market value has now reached €60m (£53m), and it does not look like it is going to stop rising anytime soon.