Report: Chelsea to compete with Barcelona for 18-year-old winger amid contract issues

Chelsea are interested in young River Plate winger Ian Subiabre, who has just over a year left in his current contract, according to reports.

Under the ownership of BlueCo, Chelsea have signed several South American talents as part of their project.

Among them, Estevao and Andrey Santos have even been integrated into the first team by head coach Enzo Maresca.

This strategy of acquiring young South American talents may not stop anytime soon, with Argentine outlet Soy del Millo claiming that the Blues have recently made enquiries for River's versatile attacker Subiabre.

The report says Chelsea are not the only horse in the race, however, with Barcelona also interested. Both clubs are reportedly monitoring Subiabre's contract situation at River.

River are said to have made an effort to convince the Argentina Under-20 star to sign a new contract with his current deal running out in December 2026.

Soy del Millo claims that there is yet to be an agreement between River and Subiabre, and the club's intention to include a €100m (£87.3m) release clause is said to be the issue.

Such a high release clause would likely put off clubs such as Chelsea and Barcelona, who therefore could be under pressure to move quickly if they were to sign the winger.

The 18-year-old mainly plays as a right winger, but is also capable of playing on the left and even as a centre forward.

Chelsea, of course, already have plenty of options in these positions, with Jamie Gittens and Alejandro Garnacho being the latest additions to the club's attacking department.

That said, Chelsea have other ways to develop their young talents, including sending them to BlueCo-owned Strasbourg on loan, which is exactly what they are doing to Ecuadorian teenager Kendry Paez.