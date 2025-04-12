Report: Watford open talks to extend loan of Chelsea defender Caleb Wiley
Watford are targeting keeping Chelsea defender Caleb Wiley on loan for the 2025/26 season, according to reports.
The 20-year-old was recalled by Chelsea from Ligue 1 side RC Strasbourg after spending the first half of 2024-25 in France.
Wiley, who joined Chelsea from Atlanta United last summer for £8.5m, suffered a shoulder injury in November and underwent shoulder surgery. A decision was made to free up an international loan spot, which saw Wiley return and join Watford in the Championship.
"As a young American that’s the goal for a lot of us (to get a big move), Wiley told Watford's in-house media team last month. "To sign with Chelsea was a huge deal for me and my family. Signing was a no-brainer, the people there are amazing and made me feel welcome and they had a true plan for me when I came over
He has since recovered and made five league appearances for the Hornets under boss Tom Cleverley, with the USMNT international starting their last three matches.
With the current season coming to its end next month, Wiley's future for next season and beyond will need to be mapped out. However, Watford are looking to try to keep hold of the defender.
As reported by The Watford Way, Watford have opened talks with Chelsea to trigger the option of extending Wiley’s loan for an additional year.
Watford are reportedly pleased with the impact he has made, though the final decision will be down to Wiley.
Wiley finding his feet at Watford
Ahead of his summer decision, Wiley feels comfortable and settled at Vicarage Road. Prior to making his first appearances for the Hornets against Millwall, which saw him play 19 minutes in the 2-1 defeat on March 8, the American reflected on his first weeks at the club.
"Yeah, it’s been good. From the very first day I was welcomed into the club by everyone – the players, the staff, even the cooks! I felt appreciated and in the locker room it’s a good group of guys. They all get along well with each other and you can see that translates to the pitch.
"I’m looking forward to spending some time getting out on that pitch and playing with these guys."