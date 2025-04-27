Strasbourg make Djordje Petrovic request as Bayer Leverkusen offer Chelsea potential transfer decision
Chelsea have a decision on their hands over the future of Djordje Petrovic amid growing transfer interest ahead of the summer window.
The 25-year-old is currently on loan at Ligue 1 RC Strasbourg side, who are also owned by BlueCo similarly to Chelsea, and has been ever-present in between the sticks, making 28 league appearances under Liam Rosenior this season.
Strasbourg are battling it out for European qualification following an impressive season, which the Serbian has played a vital part in. However, once the 2024/25 season concludes, Petrovic will return to Chelsea where he is under consideration to battle it out for the number one spot at Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea will allow Robert Sanchez, Filip Jorgensen and Petrovic battle it out this summer before a decision is made, while youngster Mike Penders will also join the club.
It's likely whoever loses the battle in west London could head to Strasbourg on loan next season. But Petrovic could be removed from the fold amid increasing transfer interest.
As reported by Kicker, Bayer Leverkusen has identified Petrovic as a 'hot option' this summer. It remains unclear what Chelsea would be willing to do regarding the goalkeeper's future.
RC Strasbourg boss Liam Rosenior makes transfer request
One individual who wants to ensure Petrovic remains at Strasbourg is boss Liam Rosenior. The former Hull City boss is desperate for the loanee to remain in France next season, sending a strong message to his superiors.
In an interview with Alsa'Sports, as quoted by GFFN, “The more I see him here, the more he smiles, and the happier he is. It’s to his credit. He has a beautiful young family who has settled in the area, and he’s going to have a remarkable career.
“I love working with him and hopefully somehow we can still collaborate in the future. Whether it’s here or elsewhere in five years, I’d like it to be next season.”