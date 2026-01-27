Teenager to leave Chelsea this week but club rule out young defender's January exit

Young Chelsea winger Tyrique George is expected to leave the club very soon, but the Blues have ruled out any deal for defender Josh Acheampong, according to reports.

Chelsea recently activated the break clause in Aaron Anselmino's season-long loan at Borussia Dortmund to bring him back early to Stamford Bridge.

This will bolster the team's defence following reportedly difficult negotiations with Rennes over a January move for centre-back Jeremy Jacquet.

According to The Athletic, Chelsea remain in talks with the French club over a deal for Jacquet, but the view has now shifted to potentially signing him for next season instead.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Despite Anselmino's addition to the squad, Chelsea are also said to be adamant that Acheampong, who has proved to be an asset to Liam Rosenior thanks to his versatility, is not up for sale in this window.

Chelsea have a similar clause in Mamadou Sarr's loan deal at Strasbourg, which they could trigger if they wanted another centre-back, but this unlikely changes their stance on Acheampong's availability in the market.

The same cannot be said about George, however.

IMAGO / Action Plus

The 19-year-old has yet to make an appearance under Rosenior, having last featured for Chelsea in the Carabao Cup win over Cardiff City in December.

There are at least four wingers ahead of him in the pecking order at Chelsea: Pedro Neto, Estevao, Jamie Gittens, and Alejandro Garnacho.

George is capable of playing as a number nine, but Chelsea also have plenty of options in this position: Joao Pedro, Liam Delap, and Marc Guiu.

The Athletic claims that George is expected to make a decision on his next club this week, with clubs from England, Spain, Portugal, and Germany having shown interest in the versatile winger.