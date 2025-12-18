Trevoh Chalobah makes Thiago Silva claim amid rumours of his potential Chelsea return

Trevoh Chalobah highlighted what he learned from playing alongside Thiago Silva, amid the rumours linking the Brazil international to a potential return to Chelsea.

A report from Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte recently claimed that Thiago Silva already said his goodbyes to his teammates at Fluminese ahead of a potential January exit.

The 41-year-old joined Fluminense after his contract with Chelsea expired in the summer of 2024.

The defender's contract runs until next summer, but the report mentions that he has decided to leave the club early, with the distance from his family being a key factor.

His family stays in London despite his return to Brazil, as his sons are currently part of the Chelsea academy setup.

IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

it, of course, has led the speculations of his return to Europe, and Chelsea, being his old club and where his sons play, are said to be among the list of possible destinations.

Chelsea have the youngest squad in the Premier League this season, with Tosin Adarabioyo being the oldest member at 28.

It is easy to see how having an experienced leader such as Thiago Silva could benefit this team.

What Trevoh Chalobah said about Thiago Silva

Chalobah's recent comments about Thiago Silva perfectly sum up how re-signing the veteran centre-back could help Chelsea, especially their young defenders.

"I would say, on the pitch, the reading of the game," Chalobah told Stadium Astro when asked what he learned from playing alongside Thiago Silva a few days ago.

"That's what he had in abundance.

IMAGO / Action Plus

"It's the anticipation, because what people don't know that's a skill also, to anticipate where the ball's going to land or where the man's going to be.

"It's not easy, but to know that as a defender, it makes your life so much easier.

"In terms of off the field, recovery.

"You saw from what he's doing, just recovering, doing the right stuff, eating right, sleeping right, being in the best shape for you to perform in games."