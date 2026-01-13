Versatile forward to leave Chelsea in next weeks due to lack of game time

Young versatile attacker Tyrique George is expected to leave Chelsea in the January transfer window amid interest from clubs in England and Europe, according to reports.

George featured seven times for Chelsea, mostly as a number nine, in September and October, during which Liam Delap was out with a hamstring injury.

His minutes have since fallen significantly, however, after Delap's return and Marc Guiu's emergence as the clear third striker option.

Since November, the 19-year-old has only played three times, twice in the Champions League and, most recently, in the Carabao Cup win over Cardiff City in December.

In total, he has made 11 appearances in all competitions, in which he racked up three goals and an assist.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

According to The Athletic, George is likely to leave Chelsea permanently this month amid his lack of minutes.

The versatile winger was said to be close to leaving the club in the summer, but a reported £22m deadline-day agreement with Fulham broke down in the last hour.

That said, George remains an attractive prospects to many clubs, with The Athletic claiming several English and European clubs showing interest in him.

It would always be a shame to see a Cobham graduate leave Chelsea in search of regular football elsewhere, but it would also prove difficult for the club to convince him to stay.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Chelsea already have a couple of high-profile options in George's natural left winger position in Alejandro Garnacho, Jamie Gittens, as well as Pedro Neto.

Up front, Joao Pedro, Delap, and Guiu all seem to be ahead of him in the pecking order.

There is no doubt that the England Under-21 star is good enough to be a regular starter for a Premier League club or other clubs in top European leagues.