When Chelsea will make Jadon Sancho decision confirmed as Man United await transfer plan
Jadon Sancho's loan spell is coming to an end and Chelsea's decision over whether to complete a permanent transfer or not is looming.
The 25-year-old completed a season-long loan move to Stamford Bridge last summer from Manchester United for a fresh start under head coach Enzo Maresca.
Sancho has featured 39 times for Chelsea in all competitions so far in 2024-25, scoring four goals and contributing 10 assists.
In the deal Chelsea agreed with Man United, an obligation to buy of between £22m and £25m was inserted should the Blues finish higher than 15th in the Premier League, which has now been confirmed. However, Maresca's side can pay a penalty fee of around £5m should they wish to send Sancho back to Old Trafford.
Sancho's fate could be decided by Chelsea's Champions League qualification fate. They are in the driving seat heading into the final league game of the season this weekend, and returning to Europe's elite club competition would offer the west London club a financial boost.
No decision has been made yet on Sancho's future in the capital, however clubs are already considering a potential move for the England international.
As reported by Miguel Delaney of the Independent, Bayer Leverkusen have shown interest in Sancho should he become available following his positive spell in Germany with Borussia Dortmund. However, their interest could hinge on whether they appoint former Man United boss Erik ten Hag.
It's been revealed Chelsea 'will only decide whether they want to take up a permanent option after a post-season summit'.
Maresca's side have a quick turnaround once their 2024/25 campaign concludes on May 28 in Wroclaw, Poland following the Conference League final against Real Betis.
Many players will depart for international duty prior to flying out to the United States for the Club World Cup in June and possibly July depending on how deep Chelsea go in the competition.
Before any decisions are taken over players' futures at the club, Maresca and Chelsea's full focus is matters on the pitch to secure Champions League qualification and silverware in his debut season. So for now, the waiting game for Sancho will continue for a few more weeks before his fate is decided.