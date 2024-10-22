Why 'bewildered' Chelsea are freezing out Real Madrid target Josh Acheampong
Chelsea have handed Josh Acheampong an ultimatum over his future at the club amid ongoing contract talks.
The 18-year-old’s contract is set to expire in June 2026 and interest in the highly-rated defender has surfaced in recent weeks.
Real Madrid are reportedly considering a move for Acheampong, while Liverpool, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur have also been keeping tabs on the teenager, as reported by The Independent.
Chelsea’s current stance is they don’t want to sell. Contract talks have been opened, however nothing has yet been finalised and, as a result, the Blues have made the first major move.
As revealed by The Athletic, Chelsea have told Acheampong he will not play for the first team or development squad until he signs a new contract.
It’s claimed that ‘the club have told him the situation will not change unless he extends’, putting pressure on the defender to make a decision or his time on the sidelines will continue.
Chelsea ‘remain optimistic that the situation can be resolved’ in the hope of securing Acheampong’s long-term future to Stamford Bridge.
Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph reports Chelsea have been left ‘bewildered’ after finding out the contract would not be signed after believing a new deal had been agreed.
Only last month was new head coach Enzo Maresca raving about Acheampong.
"I really like Josh," said the Italian. "For me, potentially, he can be a top player, a top defender in the future.
"With young players, I have a lot of experience and I like to moderate them a little bit because today young players can change very quickly.
"They can quickly think they are so good or so bad, so you need to moderate a little bit the way that they join us (in the first team)."
So far this season, Acheampong has played just 27 minutes for the Chelsea first-team. A cameo appearance during their 5-0 win over Barrow in the Carabao Cup third round at Stamford Bridge last month.
Chelsea have dealt similarly with academy graduates over their contracts. Conor Gallagher was sold to Atletico Madrid, where he is now thriving, in the summer after the club failed to agree a new deal with the England international.