Why Chelsea delayed double RC Strasbourg deal amid Club World Cup decision revealed

Chelsea have already decided on which three players will join RC Strasbourg on loan for the 2025/26 season.

Every football club is only able to loan a maximum of three players from one club at any given time, and with Chelsea's ties to Ligue 1 outfit Strasbourg, who are also owned by BlueCo, the two sides are maximising the relationship.

Last season, Djordje Petrovic and Andrey Santos excelled for the French club and helped them qualify for the Conference League. However, Petrovic has since returned and departed on a permanent transfer to AFC Bournemouth, while Santos has been earmarked for a big role under head coach Enzo Maresca.

Chelsea have already confirmed one permanent sale to Strasbourg this summer, with Mathis Amougou making the switch to France, despite only joining the Blues back in January from Saint-Etienne.

Chelsea and Santos have benefitted tremendously ahead of the Brazilian's return to Stamford Bridge. | IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Meanwhile, Chelsea completed the permanent signing of defender Mamadou Sarr from Strasbourg in a deal worth around £12m last month.

Along with Sarr, the decision has been taken for highly-rated goalkeeper Mike Penders to join Strasbourg next season, with moves in the final stages of being finalised. Kendry Paez will be the third Chelsea player to move to France on loan next season to play under Liam Rosenior.

With Strasbourg back for pre-season training, the view may have been for Penders and Sarr, in particular, to have joined up with their new teammates as soon as possible to settle into their new surroundings.

However, The Athletic have now revealed the reason for the delay and why they stayed with the Chelsea squad for longer before completing their respective loan moves to Strasbourg.

Penders celebrating with the Club World Cup trophy after Chelsea's victory over PSG. | IMAGO / Nicolo Campo

Chelsea wanted Penders, who is expected to be Strasbourg's number one, and Sarr to be with the Blues for the duration of their Club World Cup campaign in the United States to get some experience and be part of Maresca's set-up, before allowing them to depart on loan.

As quoted by ESPN, Sarr has big hopes for his career, which Chelsea will hope he can fulfil, after revealing which defender he hopes to follow in the footsteps of.

"I want to be like Virgil van Dijk," said Sarr last month. "I love Van Dijk. But some people tell me I play like (Liverpool's) Ibrahima Konaté. It's very similar. He's a leader. For a defender, it's very important to be a leader. Off and on the pitch, I talk a lot. It's an important job.

"I think I anticipate well. With the ball, I can pick a good pass. When I was a kid, I had a dream. It was to be the best centre back in the world."

Chelsea have cherry-picked which talent will move to Strasbourg and all parties will hope it will boost the French side to an even higher league finish next season. All that's left is for the clubs to confirm the loan deals.