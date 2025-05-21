Why Europa League final result could determine outcome of Chelsea's pursuit of Liam Delap
The future of Ipswich Town forward and Chelsea target Liam Delap could be decided on the outcome of the Europa League final between Tottenham and Manchester United.
A huge night awaits in Bilbao on Wednesday as Ange Postecoglou and Ruben Amorim battle it out for silverware and a spot in next season's Champions League, salvaging a disastrous domestic campaign with both currently just above the relegation zone in the Premier League.
Delap is the subject of heavy transfer interest this summer and will be available for just £30m following Ipswich's relegation from the Premier League, which has activated his relegation clause.
Chelsea and Man United are leading the race for 22-year-old this summer, with reports surfacing that face-to-face talks at Old Trafford have been held for Delap already, with the permission of Ipswich, as they try to convince him to move back to Manchester.
The Daily Mail have confirmed Chelsea will also get the chance to pitch their project to Delap before he makes a final decision on his future.
There has been no indication yet over Delap's preferred choice, however Wednesday's Europa League final could be a deciding factor.
Liam Delap's European pathway could become clearer
Both Chelsea and Manchester United are gunning for Champions League football in 2025-26. United's chance comes on Wednesday. Win in Bilbao and they will return to Europe's elite club competition.
Chelsea will have their chance on Sunday via the Premier League. If they beat Nottingham Forest on the final day of the season, they will guarantee themselves a Champions League spot.
But should Man United lose to Spurs on Wednesday, it will mean no European football whatsoever for Amorim's side, which could sway Delap's preferred choice to Chelsea, who are guaranteed European football no matter what next season - it is just the competition that is to be determined.
Chelsea will hope head coach Enzo Maresca's existing relationship with Delap from their shared time at Manchester City will boost their chances of landing the Englishman.
Delap has impressed in the Premier League this term, scoring 12 goals and contributing two assists in 36 appearances.
All eyes will be on Bilbao. If United clinch victory, Chelsea will face a battle to land Delap. Should United lose, it could give Maresca's side a clear run at landing a much-needed centre-forward.