Why Man United target Christopher Nkunku is considering future as Enzo Maresca faces huge Chelsea decision
Christopher Nkunku is already considering his Chelsea future despite only joining the club in the summer of 2023.
The 26-year-old arrived from RB Leipzig ahead of the 2023/24 season under Mauricio Pochettino in a deal worth £52m.
Nkunku appeared to be Chelsea's number one choice to lead the attack, however they also signed Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal that summer.
The France international suffered a major setback in pre-season, picking up an injury against Borussia Dortmund in the United States which ruled him out until December 2023 and limited Nkunku to just 14 appearances in all competitions during his debut campaign in England.
Nkunku is working under a new manager this season following Enzo Maresca's appointment. The Italian appears to prefer Jackson, who has netted six goals already this season in the Premier League, over Nkunku to lead the line.
Maresca insists he would love to play Nkunku, Cole Palmer, Joao Felix in the Chelsea attack, however he cannot for reasons put down to the side's balance. It has seen Nkunku become part of the club's Conference League and cup team from the start, whereas he has played a bit-part role in the Premier League.
Nkunku came on with two minutes to go against Arsenal during the 1-1 draw at the weekend, allowing the forward minimal time to try to make an impact on the London derby.
As a result of the lack of opportunities in the league, Nkunku's future at Chelsea has come into question just over a year later after switching to Stamford Bridge.
As reported by L'Equipe in France, Nkunku is 'unhappy regarding his playing time' due to having 'no intention of joining Chelsea last year to feature in Europe’s third-best competition and play second-fiddle in the Premier League'.
Nkunku, who is yet to inform the Blues hierarchy of his desire to depart, is now considering his future in west London and several clubs, including Manchester United, have sounded out his potential availability.
However, as claimed by the Daily Telegraph, Chelsea would only be willing to listen to offers for Nkunku if they can recoup their transfer fee in full.
It's claimed by one source that Nkunku didn't join Chelsea with the expectation “to sit on the bench”.
Maresca has several options at his disposal in attack, however with the January transfer window approaching and the noise over Nkunku's future appearing to get louder and louder, the Chelsea head coach appears to have a situation which needs resolving awaiting him at some point in the future.