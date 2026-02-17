Chelsea loanee Nicolas Jackson is expected to leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season, but his future at Stamford Bridge remains uncertain, according to reports.

A recent report from The Times claims that Bayern are unlikely to sign Jackson permanently in the summer, unless they trigger the obligation clause in the loan agreement with Chelsea.

The report mentions that Bayern would only trigger the clause if the on-loan striker makes about 40 appearances, in which he is involved for at least 45 minutes, for the club until the end of the season.

Jackson has so far made 22 appearances for Bayern, of which only seven have been longer than 45 minutes.

IMAGO / Sven Simon

The Senegal international is therefore expected to be back at Chelsea in the summer.

The Times adds that following the departure of former Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca and, subsequently, the arrival of his successor Liam Rosenior, Jackson is keeping his options open.

Fabrizio Romano, however, argued that a Chelsea reintegration remains unlikely for Jackson despite Bayern's stance.

"What I can tell you today is that my expectation for the summer is still for Jackson to find a different solution rather than staying at Chelsea," the Italian journalist claimed on his YouTube channel.

"Because it's true that Maresca is gone, and a new manager could be a new situation for Jackson, that's a possibility.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

"But as of today, my understanding is that the preference would still be to explore options on the market."

Romano also pointed out the pre-agreement between Chelsea and Strasbourg over a summer deal for Emmanuel Emegha that could play a part in Jackson's future.

Additionally, Chelsea also have Joao Pedro and Liam Delap, whose arrivals last summer played a part in Jackson's exit in the first place, as well as Marc Guiu as their current striker options.