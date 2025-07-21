Xavi Simons makes Chelsea transfer decision as RB Leipzig set asking price

Chelsea have advanced their interest in RB Leipzig's XavI Simons and the player has made a decision over a potential move to Stamford Bridge this summer.

The 22-year-old is among a shortlist of options for Chelsea, who are looking to add to their attack following the arrivals of Liam Delap and Joao Pedro this summer.

Simons bagged eight goals and 11 assists in the 2024/25 season and has attracted interest from Chelsea, Arsenal and several clubs across Europe.

Now, as reported by Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph, Chelsea have targeted Simons as a 'realistic option' and initial checks have been made with the player's camp.

In a huge boost to Chelsea, the Dutch international would be open to a move to the Club World Cup champions, who will feature in the Champions League next season - which has made a switch to west London much more attractive.

IMAGO / HMB-Media

However, any move for Simons will depend on outgoings in attack for Chelsea. Joao Felix is set to leave this summer, with Benfica interested in the Portugal international. Christopher Nkunku, who impressed at the Club World Cup, is still expected to depart, which could clear the path for Simons' arrival.

Talks will proceed this week between RB Leipzig and Chelsea to discuss the package which would see Simons make the summer switch to England.

How much will Xavi Simons cost Chelsea?

Simons only completed a permanent deal to RB Leipzig back in January from PSG in a deal worth an initial €50m.

As reported by Ben Jacobs, Chelsea can complete a deal for under €70m. They would look to get a deal done swiftly in time for the remainder of the squad's return to their Cobham training base at the beginning of August to finalise their preparations for the start of the new Premier League season.

IMAGO / Jan Huebner

Chelsea have already cashed in on big sales this summer following the £25m departure of Djordje Petrovic to Bournemouth and Noni Madueke's £52m move to Arsenal.

Nicolas Jackson, who is valued at between £80-100m, has been linked with a move away amid interest from Man United, while Renato Veiga is ready to join Atletico Madrid, who are now negotiating with Chelsea.

It's set to be a busy couple of weeks for the Chelsea transfer team, but Enzo Maresca's side is starting to take shape ahead of their league opener against Crystal Palace.