Yeremay Hernandez: Chelsea's stance, release clause & Strasbourg transfer plan revealed
Chelsea have been linked with a move for Deportivo Coruna winger Yeremay Hernandez in the January transfer window, with details of a potential move being revealed.
The 22-year-old has impressed in La Liga 2 despite Deportivo Coruna's poor league performance this season, with the sleeping giants sitting 17th in the league.
With news of Mykhailo Mudryk's suspension, Chelsea's options on the left wing have been reduced, with Jadon Sancho the preferred option for Enzo Maresca.
The likes of Joao Felix, Christopher Nkunku, Tyrique George and Pedro Neto have all been used on the left side, but Sancho has been handed the most minutes this season.
It was unclear as to whether Chelsea would make a move for attacking reinforcements in the January transfer window, with defensive incomings emerging as a priority after injuries to Wesley Fofana and Benoit Badiashile.
However, reports have emerged of the Blues making a move for 22-year-old Yeremay Hernandez from the Spanish second division.
Initially reported by Spanish media outlet Relevo, Chelsea have established contact with Deportivo Coruna and the player himself.
Chelsea are said to have tracked the winger for 'some time' and are insistent on the signing, having already 'improved their initial proposal' as clubs from La Liga, the Bundelsiga and Serie A are also interested.
If the Blues are to beat the competition to sign they may have to do so by triggering his £17 million release clause.
French news outlet L'Equipe have since revealed that Chelsea are considering sending the 22-year-old to sister club Strasbourg on loan if he is to arrive at Stamford Bridge.
Speaking on the move after Deportivo's 1-1 draw with Malaga, Yeremay said: "I don't know, I'm talking to my agent, I don't know what's going to happen, if I leave it will be to take a step forward."
It remains to be seen as to whether the Blues will move for the youngster in the January transfer window, with over two weeks left of the market.