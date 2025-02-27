Why Todd Boehly believes Chelsea success strategy is misunderstood as clear execution plan outlined
Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly has stated that BlueCo's strategy at Stamford Bridge is misunderstood.
Boehly and Clearlake Capital have been under significant pressure in recent weeks, with a section of Chelsea fans launching protests outside the stadium before the Blues' win over Southampton.
This comes after a poor run of form, which has seen Enzo Maresca's side fall from potential title challengers to competing for a place in the top four in the Premier League.
However, Chelsea remain in contention for a place in next season's Champions League, while the Blues are also favourites to win the Conference League this season.
While Boehly has remained out of the spotlight Behdad Eghbali took more of a controlled approach alongside the sporting directors.
Now, Boehly has broken his silence as he spoke at the Business of Football Summit in London, discussing the strategy implemented by the higher ups at Chelsea.
"The most misunderstood thing is we are thinking about measuring success in years," he began, as quoted by Ben Jacobs. "You have to think both short and long term.
"We are focused on the combination on both those things and seeking the best way to execute. It is a balancing act."
The American businessman continued to discuss Chelsea's striker situation, with fans unhappy at the lack of depth in attack.
Nicolas Jackson was being relied upon to score the goals at Stamford Bridge, and after a fine start his form began to dip before picking up an injury recently.
Boehly continued: "Strikers are hard to find. You don't go into the grocery store and say, 'I am going to get a striker'.
"It is an amazing skillset and you have to have the right mentality."
Chelsea have been heavily linked with a move for Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap ahead of the summer transfer window, while the likes of Jhon Duran, Victor Osimhen and Samu Amegha were previously considered.
It remains to be seen as to who Chelsea will move for in the summer, with Boehly and co looking for the perfect player to suit Maresca's system and squad next season.