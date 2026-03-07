Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham Update Ahead of Manchester City in the Champions League

After a huge win in La Liga, Real Madrid move on to the second competition they are chasing silverware in, the Champions League. They face a familiar foe in the Round of 16, and one that will be a physical game over two legs.

They face Premier League side Manchester City, the fifth consecutive season they have met in the knockout stages of the Champions League. They have also already met in the league phase, with Los Blancos losing 2-1 at the Bernabeu.

They meet again in Madrid for the first leg with a whole list of injuries for the Spanish side. Two of their biggest players, Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham, were hoping to be available, and an update on their fitness ahead of the game has been reported.

Mbappe and Bellingham Out of 1st Leg vs Manchester City

Alvaro Arbeloa has a long list of injuries, but there was some hope that Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham could be available for the first leg. The Frenchman, more so, after missing the past three games with a knee issue, was pushing to be back for the game at the Bernabeu.

Bellingham has been missing since early February and was less likely to make it back for the first leg. According to Diario AS, Mbappe and Bellingham are definitley out, with the former a possibility for the second leg in Manchester. The English international is still a big doubt for the second leg.

It's a blow for the team, with Mbappe the leading goalscorer in the competition and a game-changer. That showed last season when the two teams met in the playoff round. The 27-year-old scored in the first leg, then netted a hat-trick in the second leg.

The team will also be without Eder Militao, David Alaba, and Dani Ceballos. There has been a major question over left-back Alvaro Carreras in the article. Despite not facing Celta Vigo, the left back is suffering from a calf injury and is a doubt for the game.

Ferland Mendy played in the game against Celta and surprisingly played the full 90 minutes. The 30-year-old has been unlucky with several injuries over the past two seasons, but played the full game. If Carreras isn't available, he will likely start again despite fitness questions, playing two games in under a week.

Eduardo Camavinga should be fine to play despite still being in pain with an important result needed to take to the Etihad.